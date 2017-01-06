Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 7:47 pm

Chris Pine & Denzel Washington Step Out at AFI Awards Luncheon

Chris Pine & Denzel Washington Step Out at AFI Awards Luncheon

Chris Pine and Denzel Washington were all smiles at the AFI Awards Luncheon!

The two actors stepped out to celebrate some the past year’s most “culturally and artistically significant” films at Four Seasons at Beverly Hills on Friday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

Chris and Denzel were also joined on the carpet by Jeff Bridges and Riz Ahmed.

During the ceremony, Denzel was honored for his film Fences while Riz received recognition for his TV program The Night Of.

