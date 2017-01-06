Chris Pine & Denzel Washington Step Out at AFI Awards Luncheon

Chris Pine and Denzel Washington were all smiles at the AFI Awards Luncheon!

The two actors stepped out to celebrate some the past year’s most “culturally and artistically significant” films at Four Seasons at Beverly Hills on Friday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

Chris and Denzel were also joined on the carpet by Jeff Bridges and Riz Ahmed.

During the ceremony, Denzel was honored for his film Fences while Riz received recognition for his TV program The Night Of.

10+ pictures inside from the AFI Awards Luncheon…

