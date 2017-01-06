Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 7:49 pm

Ciara Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Future (Report)

It looks like Ciara is ready to move on from any drama involving her ex-fiance Future.

The 31-year-old singer has dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against the 33-year-old hip-hop artist, TMZ reports.

According to court documents, the case has been “dismissed with prejudice,” which means she can’t refile in the future.

The ex-couple has also agreed on a custody arrangement for their two-year-old son Future.

The original case was filed after Future reportedly did a radio interview and then wrote tweets that attacked Ciara‘s parenting skills and accused her of having “control problems.”

Ciara seems to be embracing married life with her hubby, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson – the two are currently expecting their first child together!
