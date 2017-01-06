Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 8:16 pm

Conan O'Brien's Late-Night Show Might Go Mostly Digital

Late-night talk show viewers could be seeing a lot less of Conan O’Brien‘s TBS series on television in the future.

The 53-year-old’s show might start airing on TV weekly instead of nightly, with the other episodes being distributed digitally, though none of this has been confirmed yet. (via Variety)

“The definition of a television network in 10 years, what’s that going to mean?” Turner president David Levy said at the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES. “Premium video content is what’s really important to Turner.”

Conan has had a longstanding relationship with Turner Broadcasting,” he added. “He’s a crucial part of what we do at TBS. I’m sure he’ll be here for many years to come.”
