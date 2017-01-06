Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 9:49 am

Donald Trump Slams Arnold Schwarzenegger for Poor 'Celebrity Apprentice' Ratings

Donald Trump Slams Arnold Schwarzenegger for Poor 'Celebrity Apprentice' Ratings

Donald Trump is clearly not a fan of The New Celebrity Apprentice or its host Arnold Schwarzenegger and he took to Twitter to slam the show for its poor ratings.

The revamped series debuted on Monday (January 2) to 4.93 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, which means 1.3% of all television equipped households were tuned in. The numbers were down 43% from the premiere of Trump‘s final season as host.

In his tweet about the ratings, Donald referred to himself in the third person while slamming Arnold for not bringing in viewers.

Click inside to read what Donald Trump tweeted…

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary,” he tweeted.

Find out who was sent home on the season premiere!
Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Celebrity Apprentice, Donald Trump

  • Max

    Haha, that’s kinda funny if you look at his ratings… how many more million people voted for hillary? he should work on his own ratings before slamming someone else’s.

  • Kyle Vierke

    calipornia, jew york, and shitcago don’t represent 300 million people. those shitstain cities are the only reason she has more votes…..and a LOT of the calipornia one’s are illegal slime who have no right to be here if they’re going to be too lazy to go through the process of becoming a legalized patriotic american.

  • Max

    actually. if you are intelligent enough to read my comment, i was not talking about “representing” i was talking purely about WHO and HOW MANY people actually voted for him. and in this case, yes, he has millions of votes less. Okay he won the election, but it doesn’t change the fact, that a lot less ACTUAL people voted for him.
    unless you want to tell me, that people in california are not real people, or that they are, in your opinion, less of a person than you are?
    and to call someone “illegal slime” actually says a lot about your character. and it also tells people, that you are not only a racist, but a judgemental fool, who thinks he is better than others. d-i-s-g-u-s-t-i-n-g.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Arnold is unlikeable. I don’t know why anyone thought he should be in charge of this show. The scandal surrounding his 10-year affair with his family’s maid, and the child they produced and raised under Maria’s nose, irreversibly ruined his reputation.

