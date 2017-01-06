Donald Trump Slams Arnold Schwarzenegger for Poor 'Celebrity Apprentice' Ratings

Donald Trump is clearly not a fan of The New Celebrity Apprentice or its host Arnold Schwarzenegger and he took to Twitter to slam the show for its poor ratings.

The revamped series debuted on Monday (January 2) to 4.93 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, which means 1.3% of all television equipped households were tuned in. The numbers were down 43% from the premiere of Trump‘s final season as host.

In his tweet about the ratings, Donald referred to himself in the third person while slamming Arnold for not bringing in viewers.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary,” he tweeted.

