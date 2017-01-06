Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 12:03 am

Ed Sheeran: 'Castle on the Hill' Stream, Lyrics & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran has finally dropped new music and you can hear the full song of “Castle on the Hill” right here!

The 25-year-old singer released two songs at midnight on Friday morning (January 6) and we are expecting the tracks to be featured on his upcoming album, rumored to be titled Divide.

Go download the song now on iTunes and listen to it below via Spotify!

Make sure to also check out the new song “Shape of You” while you’re at it.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of the new song from Ed Sheeran?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song “Castle on the Hill”…

Ed Sheeran – “Castle on the Hill” Lyrics
Photos: Getty
