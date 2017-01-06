Ed Sheeran Had Rihanna in Mind While Writing 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran just dropped two new songs and he revealed that one of them, “Shape of You,” was written with another artist in mind – Rihanna!

The 25-year-old singer opened up about the track during a radio visit with BBC Radio 1 on Friday (January 6) in London, England. He also stopped by Magic Radio that morning.

“['Shape of You'] is actually a really random one because I went in to write songs for other people with a guy called Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and we were writing this song and I was like ‘this would really work for Rihanna,’” Ed said. “And then I started singing lyrics like ‘putting Van The Man on the jukebox’ and I was like ‘well she’s not really going to sing that, is she?’ And then we sort of decided halfway through that we were just going to make it for me.”

Click inside to watch Ed Sheeran’s first live performance of his new music…

Ed also gave the first live performance of his song “Castle on the Hill.” Listen below!



Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill (Live)