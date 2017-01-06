Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 10:52 am

Ed Sheeran Had Rihanna in Mind While Writing 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran Had Rihanna in Mind While Writing 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran just dropped two new songs and he revealed that one of them, “Shape of You,” was written with another artist in mind – Rihanna!

The 25-year-old singer opened up about the track during a radio visit with BBC Radio 1 on Friday (January 6) in London, England. He also stopped by Magic Radio that morning.

“['Shape of You'] is actually a really random one because I went in to write songs for other people with a guy called Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and we were writing this song and I was like ‘this would really work for Rihanna,’” Ed said. “And then I started singing lyrics like ‘putting Van The Man on the jukebox’ and I was like ‘well she’s not really going to sing that, is she?’ And then we sort of decided halfway through that we were just going to make it for me.”

Click inside to watch Ed Sheeran’s first live performance of his new music…

Ed also gave the first live performance of his song “Castle on the Hill.” Listen below!


Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill (Live)
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran new music radio visit 01
ed sheeran new music radio visit 02
ed sheeran new music radio visit 03
ed sheeran new music radio visit 04
ed sheeran new music radio visit 05
ed sheeran new music radio visit 06
ed sheeran new music radio visit 07
ed sheeran new music radio visit 08
ed sheeran new music radio visit 09
ed sheeran new music radio visit 10
ed sheeran new music radio visit 11

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld and boyfriend Cameron Smoller make their debut as a couple - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have perform at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here