Ed Sheeran: 'Shape of You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran has just dropped two new songs and you can listen to “Shape of You” right here!

The new track is from the 25-year-old singer’s upcoming album, which is rumored to be titled Divide.

Ed just dropped both of the track on iTunes and you can download them now. Listen to the track below via Spotify.

Make sure to listen to the other new song “Castle on the Hill” too!

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’ Lyrics