Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 12:02 am

Ed Sheeran: 'Shape of You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran has just dropped two new songs and you can listen to “Shape of You” right here!

The new track is from the 25-year-old singer’s upcoming album, which is rumored to be titled Divide.

Ed just dropped both of the track on iTunes and you can download them now. Listen to the track below via Spotify.

Make sure to listen to the other new song “Castle on the Hill” too!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Ed Sheeran’s new song?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song “Shape of You”…

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’ Lyrics
Photos: Getty
