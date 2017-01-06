Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 5:27 pm

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Reunite at AFI Awards Honoring Their Movies!

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Reunite at AFI Awards Honoring Their Movies!

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield met up while attending the 2017 AFI Awards luncheon, which honored their movies as some of the best from 2016!

The former couple was seen chatting at the event, though no photos of them together have been released. The luncheon took place on Friday afternoon (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

Emma was joined by her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle.

Andrew was at the event to support two films. He was joined by Silence director Martin Scorsese as well as Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson (with pregnant partner Rosalind Ross) and co-stars Vince Vaughn and Luke Bracey.

25+ pictures inside of the actors at the luncheon…

