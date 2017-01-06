Fifth Harmony Signs New Deal with Epic Records as a Foursome

It looks like the four remaining ladies in Fifth Harmony are committed to staying at Epic Records and getting a new album out there for fans!

“Epic has in fact exercised their deal option with Fifth Harmony,” the label told Billboard in a statement.

5H – made up of Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke – will prepare to release a new album this year.

“They’re in a position to have more creative involvement and really direct where they want their music to go,” a source told Billboard. “They’re a huge name on the Epic roster so it makes sense to keep them there and work on another hit album. While, at the same time it benefits the girls to stay as well and really own the direction they’re going in rather than litigate themselves out of a deal.”

Simon Cowell‘s team said he is “committed as ever to the group he envisioned.”