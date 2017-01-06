Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 9:21 am

Fifth Harmony Signs New Deal with Epic Records as a Foursome

Fifth Harmony Signs New Deal with Epic Records as a Foursome

It looks like the four remaining ladies in Fifth Harmony are committed to staying at Epic Records and getting a new album out there for fans!

“Epic has in fact exercised their deal option with Fifth Harmony,” the label told Billboard in a statement.

5H – made up of Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke – will prepare to release a new album this year.

“They’re in a position to have more creative involvement and really direct where they want their music to go,” a source told Billboard. “They’re a huge name on the Epic roster so it makes sense to keep them there and work on another hit album. While, at the same time it benefits the girls to stay as well and really own the direction they’re going in rather than litigate themselves out of a deal.”

Simon Cowell‘s team said he is “committed as ever to the group he envisioned.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fifth Harmony
Posted to: Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui, Music, Normani Kordei

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld and boyfriend Cameron Smoller make their debut as a couple - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have perform at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here