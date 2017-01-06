Golden Globe Nominees Claire Foy & Sarah Paulson Honored at AFI Awards Luncheon

Golden Globe nominees Claire Foy and Sarah Paulson were both recognized for their outstanding work in television at the 2017 AFI Awards luncheon.

The luncheon took place on Friday afternoon (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

Claire and John Lithgow were honored for their portrayals in The Crown, and Sarah and John Travolta were honored for their performances in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Also in attendance were Veep‘s Timothy Simons and Reid Scott.

Sarah also snapped some pics with Emma Stone, Claire met up with Andrew Garfield, and John shared a laugh with Jeff Bridges. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Maison Mayle dress, Tamara Mellon pumps, and Savannah Stranger earrings.

