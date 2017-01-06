Hailee Steinfeld & Boyfriend Cameron Smoller Make Their Couple Debut!

Hailee Steinfeld and Cameron Smoller have been teasing their relationship on social media for months and now they’ve finally stepped out publicly as a couple!

The 20-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress looked so happy to have her boyfriend by her side at the W Magazine Celebration of the Best Performances Portfolio on Thursday night (January 5) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Hailee is featured in the portfolio for her work in The Edge of Seventeen.

Cameron‘s older brother is Cully Smoller, who is Gigi Hadid‘s longtime friend and former assistant. He is a soccer player and credits his older bro as his inspiration. It also happened to be his birthday on Thursday night!

Also stepping out for the event were Golden Globe nominee Lily Collins and her friends, engaged couple Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe.

FYI: Hailee is wearing an Atelier Versace Couture dress and Sophia Webster shoes. Lily is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture gown.

10+ pictures inside of Hailee Steinfeld and others at the party…