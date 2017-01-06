Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 6:00 am

Hilary Duff Doesn't Want Her Hawaiian Vacation to End!

Hilary Duff Doesn't Want Her Hawaiian Vacation to End!

Hilary Duff stuns while going makeup-free on Wednesday (January 4) in Studio City, Calif.

The 29-year-old Younger actress went comfy in a beanie and leather leggings as she grabbed her morning coffee.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Over the weekend, Hilary took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in the water while on vacation in Hawaii.

“Delayed flight means one more day. No prob,” Hilary captioned the super cute below pic.

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Also pictured inside: Hilary Duff grocery shopping on Thursday (January 5) in Santa Monica, Calif.
