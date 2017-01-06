Fri, 06 January 2017 at 6:00 am
Hilary Duff Doesn't Want Her Hawaiian Vacation to End!
Hilary Duff stuns while going makeup-free on Wednesday (January 4) in Studio City, Calif.
The 29-year-old Younger actress went comfy in a beanie and leather leggings as she grabbed her morning coffee.
Over the weekend, Hilary took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in the water while on vacation in Hawaii.
“Delayed flight means one more day. No prob,” Hilary captioned the super cute below pic.
Also pictured inside: Hilary Duff grocery shopping on Thursday (January 5) in Santa Monica, Calif.
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures Posted to: Hilary Duff
