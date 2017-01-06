Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Pick Out New Home in Washington

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are officially Washington, D.C., bound.

The 35-year-old incoming First Daughter and the 35-year-old businessman have reportedly sealed the deal on their soon-to-be home, according to Washingtonian.

Multiple real-estate sources report that the couple will move into 2449 Tracy Pl, NW, in Kalorama, which is less than two blocks from where the Obamas will be living after the White House.

Ivanka and Jared‘s new property – which reportedly sold for $5.5 million – boasts 6,870 square feet and six bedrooms.

Ivanka and Jared stepping out of their home on Friday (January 6) in New York City, and Ivanka heading out of Trump Tower on Thursday in NYC.

