Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 4:06 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Drake Look All Cozy On Another Date Night!

Jennifer Lopez & Drake Look All Cozy On Another Date Night!
  • New pictures have been released of Jennifer Lopez and Drake looking pretty cozy while out for dinner in Malibu – TMZ
  • Savannah Guthrie makes her return to TodayRadar
  • Bella Thorne gets real about skin woes in Instagram message – Just Jared Jr
  • Ben Affleck was seen with a “mystery blonde” – DListed
  • Kendall Jenner poses for an edgy new shoot – Hollywood Tuna
  • Hillary Clinton is considering running for office again – Towleroad
  • Jake T. Austin celebrates the anniversary of the Wizards finale – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates a big honor - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have performed at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here