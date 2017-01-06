Jeremy Renner Treats Daughter Ava to Spa Day & Tea Party

Jeremy Renner is totally on our list of dads of the year!

The 45-year-old Arrival actor took his three-year-old daughter Ava AND her friends to get mani-pedis at the Boutique Nail Bar at the W Hotel Hollywood on Thursday (January 5).

But, wait, it gets better – after the nail salon, Jeremy helped host a tea party for the girls!

“Thx ms katie @thepaintednail for girl spa day and tea party with all the little ladies #theonlydude #hostingladies #ohboy,” he wrote along a sweet Instagram photo of Ava getting her nails painted (below).

“God I love these little ladies!” he captioned another pic of the tea party. “Now it’s time to go grab tools and build s–t! #balance #amazingday #hammertime.”

