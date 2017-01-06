Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 10:14 pm

Jeremy Renner Treats Daughter Ava to Spa Day & Tea Party

Jeremy Renner Treats Daughter Ava to Spa Day & Tea Party

Jeremy Renner is totally on our list of dads of the year!

The 45-year-old Arrival actor took his three-year-old daughter Ava AND her friends to get mani-pedis at the Boutique Nail Bar at the W Hotel Hollywood on Thursday (January 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy Renner

But, wait, it gets better – after the nail salon, Jeremy helped host a tea party for the girls!

“Thx ms katie @thepaintednail for girl spa day and tea party with all the little ladies #theonlydude #hostingladies #ohboy,” he wrote along a sweet Instagram photo of Ava getting her nails painted (below).

“God I love these little ladies!” he captioned another pic of the tea party. “Now it’s time to go grab tools and build s–t! #balance #amazingday #hammertime.”

A photo posted by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

Click inside to see the adorable tea party photo…

A photo posted by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Nicky Nelson; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ava Renner, Celebrity Babies, Jeremy Renner, Sonni Pacheco

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates a big honor - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have performed at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here