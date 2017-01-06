Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 10:03 am

Justin Theroux Is Unrecognizable in First Look at Netflix's 'Mute'

Justin Theroux Is Unrecognizable in First Look at Netflix's 'Mute'

The first photos from the upcoming movie Mute, an original Netflix film, have been released and Justin Theroux looks totally unrecognizable!

Also starring in the movie are Alexander Skarsgard, Paul Rudd, and newcomer Seyneb Saleh. The film was written and directed by Moon and Source Code‘s Duncan Jones.

Here is the synopsis: “Set in the near-future, Leo (Skarsgard) is a bartender living in the pulsing city of Berlin. Because of a childhood accident, Leo lost the ability to speak and the only good thing in his life is his beautiful girlfriend Naadirah (Saleh). When she vanishes without a trace, Leo’s search for her takes him deep into the city’s seedy underbelly. A pair of wise-cracking American surgeons (Rudd and Theroux) are the only recurring clue and Leo is forced to take on this teeming underworld in order to find his love.”

The movie is set to launch on Netflix this year!
justin theroux looks unrecognizable in netflix mute 01
justin theroux looks unrecognizable in netflix mute 02
justin theroux looks unrecognizable in netflix mute 03

Photos: Netflix
