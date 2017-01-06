Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 1:40 am

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Enjoy a Date Night at W Magazine's Best Performances Event!

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Enjoy a Date Night at W Magazine's Best Performances Event!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel make one hot couple while posing for photos together during their date night at W Magazine’s Celebration of the Best Performances Portfolio.

The event was hosted with Audi and Moet & Chandon and held on Thursday night (January 5) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Justin and Jessica showed off their dances moves the night before at the Lakers game!

Other celebs in attendance at the event included Emmannuelle Chriqui, Michelle Monaghan, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and China Chow.

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress. China is wearing a Jacquemus suit.
Credit: Michael Kovac; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes Weekend, China Chow, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jessica Biel, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Justin Timberlake, Michelle Monaghan

