Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 12:56 pm

Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Family Will Headline Fyre Festival 2017

Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Family Will Headline Fyre Festival 2017

It was recently announced that Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D. Music family will lead the lineup at the 2017 Fyre Festival.

The 39-year-old rapper and record producer’s label, G.O.O.D Music, houses artists such as Tyga, Big Sean, Pusha T, John Legend, Desiigner, and more. Its in-house producers include Travis Scott, Hit-Boy, and others.

“So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival,” Kendall Jenner wrote on Instagram along with the promo vid below. “Get tix now at fyrefestival.com. VIP access for my followers… use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talent afterparty on Fyre Cay. #fyrefestival.”

The brand-new festival will take place on the private island of of Fyre Cay in the Exumas of the Bahamas on April 28 to 30 and May 5 to 7, featuring water activities as well as the best in music, art, and cuisine.

A video posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Pictured: Kanye working late at his fashion studio on Thursday (January 5) in Calabasas, Calif.

15+ pictures inside of Kanye West working at his fashion studio…

Just Jared on Facebook
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 01
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 02
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 03
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 04
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 05
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 06
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 07
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 08
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 09
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 10
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 11
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 12
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 13
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 14
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 15
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 16
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 17
kanye wests good music family will headline fyre festival 2017 18

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld and boyfriend Cameron Smoller make their debut as a couple - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have perform at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here