Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Family Will Headline Fyre Festival 2017

It was recently announced that Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D. Music family will lead the lineup at the 2017 Fyre Festival.

The 39-year-old rapper and record producer’s label, G.O.O.D Music, houses artists such as Tyga, Big Sean, Pusha T, John Legend, Desiigner, and more. Its in-house producers include Travis Scott, Hit-Boy, and others.

“So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival,” Kendall Jenner wrote on Instagram along with the promo vid below. “Get tix now at fyrefestival.com. VIP access for my followers… use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talent afterparty on Fyre Cay. #fyrefestival.”

The brand-new festival will take place on the private island of of Fyre Cay in the Exumas of the Bahamas on April 28 to 30 and May 5 to 7, featuring water activities as well as the best in music, art, and cuisine.

Pictured: Kanye working late at his fashion studio on Thursday (January 5) in Calabasas, Calif.

