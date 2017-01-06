Khloe Kardashian: 'I Feel the Happiest I've Been in Years'

Khloe Kardashian has never felt better – and she’s spilling on exactly why!

The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and NBA player Tristan Thompson first sparked dating rumors this past September, and Khloe is super happy with the way the relationship has been going.

In fact, she says her biggest goal in 2017 is maintaining the happiness she feels now.

“At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years,” Khloe wrote on her website and app. “It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the new year.”

“Recently, I’ve pulled away a little,” she went on. “So much tough s–t has gone down in my family over the past year that I’ve removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what’s important in my life.”

Pictured: Khloe landing at LAX Airport on Thursday (January 5) in Los Angeles.

“I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too,” she added. “I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time. People aren’t wrong for putting all of their personal business out there, but I’ve learned from my mistakes and don’t need to do that anymore.

“I want to be in my moment a little more going forward,” she continued. “I still want to share my life with people, because I have such amazing fans that I love connecting with through my app and social media. I think being able to share my life in a way, while still keeping so many great memories for myself, is a sign of maturity and evolution.”

“So going into 2017, I wish you all a happy, peaceful year and hope that you live your life the way you want to!” she finished.