Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 4:34 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Woes About 'Getting Psoriasis' on Her Face

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Woes About 'Getting Psoriasis' on Her Face

Kim Kardashian thinks she might be suffering from psoriasis on her face!

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to share her feelings about the skin condition on Thursday (January 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

“Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face 😭,” she wrote.

The next day, Kim was spotted leaving a medical building in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It is reportedly the same building she visited when getting prenatal care, and Kim appeared to hold her stomach as she headed to her car afterward, though it is unclear if this means anything.

Kim continued to rock her trendy lip ring and flashed her wedding ring as well.

25+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian leaving the medical building…

Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 01
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 02
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 03
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 04
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 05
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 06
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 07
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 08
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 09
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 10
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 11
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 12
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 13
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 14
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 15
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 16
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 17
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 18
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 19
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 20
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 21
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 22
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 23
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 24
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 25
kim kardashian continues to wear lip ring while visiting medical building 26

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates a big honor - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have performed at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here