Kim Kardashian Shares Her Woes About 'Getting Psoriasis' on Her Face

Kim Kardashian thinks she might be suffering from psoriasis on her face!

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to share her feelings about the skin condition on Thursday (January 5).

“Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face 😭,” she wrote.

The next day, Kim was spotted leaving a medical building in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It is reportedly the same building she visited when getting prenatal care, and Kim appeared to hold her stomach as she headed to her car afterward, though it is unclear if this means anything.

Kim continued to rock her trendy lip ring and flashed her wedding ring as well.

