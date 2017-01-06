Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 2:38 pm

Kit Harington & Much Taller Friend Step Out to Run Errands

Kit Harington & Much Taller Friend Step Out to Run Errands

Kit Harington bundled up while taking care of his to-do list with a (much taller) friend.

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones actor was spotted out and about on Thursday (January 5) in London, England.

Kit was in Spain before the holidays shooting some new scenes for season seven of his hit HBO series, which premieres on June 25.

Game of Thrones is up for another Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Drama – catch the award show this Sunday (January 8) at 7PM on NBC.

In case you missed it, Kit recently opened up about why he doesn’t like having a birthday right after Christmas!
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kit Harington

