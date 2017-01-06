Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 7:00 am

Lais Ribeiro Celebrates One Million Instagram Followers!

Lais Ribeiro Celebrates One Million Instagram Followers!

Lais Ribeiro shows off her killer bikini body while hitting the beach on Thursday (January 5) in Trancoso, Brazil.

The 26-year-old model is currently vacationing in Brazil with fellow models Jasmine Tookes and Romee Strijd.

Lais and her shirtless guy friends took to the beach to celebrate her reaching one million followers on Instagram!

“So thankful for all the support, no better place on earth to celebrate than Brazil OBRIGADO!! #1M,” Lais captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
