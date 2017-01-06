Liam McIntyre Tweets His Account From Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Liam McIntyre was in the middle of the chaos during the tragic shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday (January 6).

The 34-year-old Spartacus actor was supposed to be in the terminal where the shooting occurred but was thankfully with his wife before she boarded a flight in a different area.

Liam took to his Twitter to share his scary experience as he evacuated the aiport and how thankful he was that he and his wife were unharmed.

“Dear God. Was in a different terminal to see @Erin_McIntyre8 on her flight. Then there was a shooting at the terminal I was meant to be at…Praying for all the people caught in the ft. Lauderdale shooting a terminal over. Dear God,” Liam wrote.

Dear God. Was in a different terminal to see @Erin_McIntyre8 on her flight. Then there was a shooting at the terminal I was meant to be at. — Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) January 6, 2017

Click inside to read all of Liam’s tweets…



Praying for all the people caught in the ft. Lauderdale shooting a terminal over. Dear God. — Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) January 6, 2017

Terminal one alarms at fort lauderdale airport. Police with guns drawn. Still developing here. Be safe. @AmySherman1 — Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) January 6, 2017

Okay, been evacuated to a separate area. Today is solidly terrifying. Hopefully it's under control now. Stay safe. — Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) January 6, 2017

Just saw a family reunited with their 5 year old. That made everyone feel a bit better! Thank goodness for some good news! — Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) January 6, 2017