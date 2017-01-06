Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 8:24 pm

Liam McIntyre Tweets His Account From Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Liam McIntyre was in the middle of the chaos during the tragic shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday (January 6).

The 34-year-old Spartacus actor was supposed to be in the terminal where the shooting occurred but was thankfully with his wife before she boarded a flight in a different area.

Liam took to his Twitter to share his scary experience as he evacuated the aiport and how thankful he was that he and his wife were unharmed.

“Dear God. Was in a different terminal to see @Erin_McIntyre8 on her flight. Then there was a shooting at the terminal I was meant to be at…Praying for all the people caught in the ft. Lauderdale shooting a terminal over. Dear God,” Liam wrote.

