Mariah Carey Enjoys 'Family Dinner' With Nick Cannon & Kids After NYE Performance

Mariah Carey isn’t letting her now-viral New Year’s Eve performance gone wrong get in the way of her happiness this year!

The 46-year-old singer and her ex Nick Cannon were spotted indulging in a meal at Lovi’s Deli on Thursday (January 5) in Calabasas, Calif.

The friendly ex-couple was joined by their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, as well as Nick‘s mom Beth Gardner.

“Family Dinner!!” Nick shared on Instagram along with the photo below. “All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible.”

Mariah then re-posted the photo and caption on her own Instagram.

