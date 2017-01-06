Mariah Carey Enjoys 'Family Dinner' With Nick Cannon & Kids After NYE Performance
Mariah Carey isn’t letting her now-viral New Year’s Eve performance gone wrong get in the way of her happiness this year!
The 46-year-old singer and her ex Nick Cannon were spotted indulging in a meal at Lovi’s Deli on Thursday (January 5) in Calabasas, Calif.
The friendly ex-couple was joined by their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, as well as Nick‘s mom Beth Gardner.
“Family Dinner!!” Nick shared on Instagram along with the photo below. “All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible.”
Mariah then re-posted the photo and caption on her own Instagram.
