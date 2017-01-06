Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 2:09 pm

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Grab Dinner with Their Beaus!

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Grab Dinner with Their Beaus!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sit at the table while their beaus give each other a hug hello at dinner on Thursday night (January 5) in St. Barts.

The 30-year-old fashion designer sisters are on the island together with their guys – Mary-Kate‘s husband Olivier Sarkozy, 47, and Ashley‘s boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58 – and they enjoyed a double date dinner at Bagatelle restaurant.

Ashley was seen on New Year’s Day going on a hike with Richard, who went shirtless on the warm day.

25+ pictures inside of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on a double date…

Just Jared on Facebook
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 01
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 02
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 03
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 04
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 05
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 06
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 07
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 08
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 09
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 10
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 11
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 12
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 13
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 14
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 15
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 16
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 17
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 18
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 19
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 20
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 21
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 22
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 23
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 24
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 25
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 26
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 27
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 28
mary kate ashley olsen grab dinner with their beaus 29

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy, Richard Sachs

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld and boyfriend Cameron Smoller make their debut as a couple - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have perform at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
  • namers

    Daddy issues much?

  • Effy

    Well, they look happy, nothing else matters.

  • Gina

    Father Figure by George Michael was probably playing in the background lol.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here