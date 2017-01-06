Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Grab Dinner with Their Beaus!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sit at the table while their beaus give each other a hug hello at dinner on Thursday night (January 5) in St. Barts.

The 30-year-old fashion designer sisters are on the island together with their guys – Mary-Kate‘s husband Olivier Sarkozy, 47, and Ashley‘s boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58 – and they enjoyed a double date dinner at Bagatelle restaurant.

Ashley was seen on New Year’s Day going on a hike with Richard, who went shirtless on the warm day.

