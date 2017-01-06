Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 5:59 pm

Michelle Williams, Amy Adams, & Naomie Harris Strike a Pose at AFI Awards

Michelle Williams, Amy Adams, & Naomie Harris Strike a Pose at AFI Awards

Michelle Williams, Amy Adams, and Naomie Harris stepped out to celebrate some the past year’s most “culturally and artistically significant” films.

The actresses hit the red carpet for the 2017 AFI Awards luncheon held at Four Seasons at Beverly Hills on Friday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by Mahershala Ali and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Michelle was there for her work in Manchester by the Sea, Amy was there to represent Arrival, Naomie and Mahershala for their performance in Moonlight, and Ginnifer for her voice work in Zootopia.

Amy also snapped some pics with Clint Eastwood at the event.

FYI: Michelle is wearing Louis Vuitton with Mansur Gavriel heels. Amy is wearing a Roland Mouret dress, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch. Naomie is wearing a Phillip Lim long vest. Ginnifer is wearing an L.K.Bennett dress.

15+ pictures inside of Michelle Williams, Amy Adams, Naomie Harris, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 01
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 02
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 03
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 04
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 05
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 06
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 07
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 08
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 09
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 10
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 11
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 12
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 13
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 14
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 15
michelle williams and amy adams strike a pose at the afi awards 2017 16

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 AFI Awards, Amy Adams, Ginnifer Goodwin, Mahershala Ali, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates a big honor - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have performed at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here