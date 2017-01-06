Michelle Williams, Amy Adams, & Naomie Harris Strike a Pose at AFI Awards

Michelle Williams, Amy Adams, and Naomie Harris stepped out to celebrate some the past year’s most “culturally and artistically significant” films.

The actresses hit the red carpet for the 2017 AFI Awards luncheon held at Four Seasons at Beverly Hills on Friday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by Mahershala Ali and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Michelle was there for her work in Manchester by the Sea, Amy was there to represent Arrival, Naomie and Mahershala for their performance in Moonlight, and Ginnifer for her voice work in Zootopia.

Amy also snapped some pics with Clint Eastwood at the event.

FYI: Michelle is wearing Louis Vuitton with Mansur Gavriel heels. Amy is wearing a Roland Mouret dress, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch. Naomie is wearing a Phillip Lim long vest. Ginnifer is wearing an L.K.Bennett dress.

