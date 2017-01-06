Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 8:08 pm

Milo Ventimiglia & 'This Is Us' Cast Get Honored at AFI Awards Luncheon

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and the cast of This Is Us received a big honor at the 2017 AFI Awards Luncheon!

The cast, also including Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chrissy Metz, stepped out at the event held at the Four Seasons at Beverly Hills on Friday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

Their TV show was one of 10 “culturally and artistically significant” programs honored at the luncheon.

Other attendees of the event included Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour and Cara Buono.

15+ pictures inside from the AFI Awards Luncheon
