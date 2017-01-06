Motherhood Looks Good on Mila Kunis in Her Latest Sighting!

Mila Kunis flashes a big smile on her face while running errands around town on Wednesday (January 4) in Studio City, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress looks like she is glowing from motherhood after welcoming her second child, a baby boy named Dimitri, just recently.

Mila and her husband Ashton Kutcher were spotted just before the new year while grabbing groceries to prep for their festivities.

It was recently announced that a Christmas-themed sequel to Bad Moms, Mila‘s hit comedy, will be released at the end of this year.