Natalie Portman Is Getting Julia Roberts' Support This Awards Season!

Natalie Portman is a frontrunner for the Best Actress prize this awards season and she is getting the support of longtime friend Julia Roberts!

The two Oscar winners met up at a screening of Natalie‘s new movie Jackie on Thursday (January 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Also in attendance were director Pablo Lorrain and screenwriter Noah Oppenheim.

Natalie and Julia previously worked together in the movies Closer and Everyone Says I Love You. They have known each other for over 20 years now!