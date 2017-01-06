NBC's 'Emerald City' Cast List - Meet Dorothy & More!

NBC’s new series Emerald City, based on the story from The Wizard of Oz, is set to debut tonight and we have the full cast list for you to check out here!

The show will be airing on Friday nights at 9/8c.

Here is the synopsis: Swept up into the eye of a tornado, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is transported to another world — a mystical land where an all-powerful ruler (Vincent D’Onofrio) governs over one kingdom, has outlawed magic, and faces not only the wrath of a growing cauldron of witches but a looming disaster brought on by a mythical force. Epic, romantic and fantastical, “Emerald City” is an empowering tale of a young woman finding her true strength and identity even as she battles to bring a divided world together.

Emerald City Cast List

Adria Arjona – Dorothy Gale

Vincent D’Onofrio – The Wizard

Oliver Jackson-Cohen – Lucas

Ana Ularu – West

Mido Hamada – Eamonn

Jordan Loughran – Tip

Gerran Howell – Jack

Joely Richardson – Glinda

Isabel Lucas – Anna

Stefanie Martini – Lady Ev

Florence Kasumba – East