Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 4:23 pm

NBC's 'Emerald City' Cast List - Meet Dorothy & More!

NBC's 'Emerald City' Cast List - Meet Dorothy & More!

NBC’s new series Emerald City, based on the story from The Wizard of Oz, is set to debut tonight and we have the full cast list for you to check out here!

The show will be airing on Friday nights at 9/8c.

Here is the synopsis: Swept up into the eye of a tornado, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is transported to another world — a mystical land where an all-powerful ruler (Vincent D’Onofrio) governs over one kingdom, has outlawed magic, and faces not only the wrath of a growing cauldron of witches but a looming disaster brought on by a mythical force. Epic, romantic and fantastical, “Emerald City” is an empowering tale of a young woman finding her true strength and identity even as she battles to bring a divided world together.

Make sure to see all of the portraits of the cast in the photo gallery!

Click inside for the full list of cast members…

Emerald City Cast List

Adria Arjona – Dorothy Gale
Vincent D’Onofrio – The Wizard
Oliver Jackson-Cohen – Lucas
Ana Ularu – West
Mido Hamada – Eamonn
Jordan Loughran – Tip
Gerran Howell – Jack
Joely Richardson – Glinda
Isabel Lucas – Anna
Stefanie Martini – Lady Ev
Florence Kasumba – East
Just Jared on Facebook
nbc emerald city cast list 01
nbc emerald city cast list 02
nbc emerald city cast list 03
nbc emerald city cast list 04
nbc emerald city cast list 05
nbc emerald city cast list 06
nbc emerald city cast list 07
nbc emerald city cast list 08
nbc emerald city cast list 09
nbc emerald city cast list 10
nbc emerald city cast list 11
nbc emerald city cast list 12
nbc emerald city cast list 13
nbc emerald city cast list 14
nbc emerald city cast list 15
nbc emerald city cast list 16
nbc emerald city cast list 17
nbc emerald city cast list 18
nbc emerald city cast list 19
nbc emerald city cast list 20
nbc emerald city cast list 21
nbc emerald city cast list 22
nbc emerald city cast list 23
nbc emerald city cast list 24
nbc emerald city cast list 25
nbc emerald city cast list 26
nbc emerald city cast list 27
nbc emerald city cast list 28
nbc emerald city cast list 29
nbc emerald city cast list 30
nbc emerald city cast list 31
nbc emerald city cast list 32

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Adria Arjona, Ana Ularu, Emerald City, Florence Kasumba, Gerran Howell, Isabel Lucas, Joely Richardson, Jordan Loughran, Mido Hamada, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stefanie Martini, Television, Vincent D'Onofrio

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates a big honor - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have performed at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here