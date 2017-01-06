NBC's 'Emerald City' Cast List - Meet Dorothy & More!
NBC’s new series Emerald City, based on the story from The Wizard of Oz, is set to debut tonight and we have the full cast list for you to check out here!
The show will be airing on Friday nights at 9/8c.
Here is the synopsis: Swept up into the eye of a tornado, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is transported to another world — a mystical land where an all-powerful ruler (Vincent D’Onofrio) governs over one kingdom, has outlawed magic, and faces not only the wrath of a growing cauldron of witches but a looming disaster brought on by a mythical force. Epic, romantic and fantastical, “Emerald City” is an empowering tale of a young woman finding her true strength and identity even as she battles to bring a divided world together.
Emerald City Cast List
Adria Arjona – Dorothy Gale
Vincent D’Onofrio – The Wizard
Oliver Jackson-Cohen – Lucas
Ana Ularu – West
Mido Hamada – Eamonn
Jordan Loughran – Tip
Gerran Howell – Jack
Joely Richardson – Glinda
Isabel Lucas – Anna
Stefanie Martini – Lady Ev
Florence Kasumba – East