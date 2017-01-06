Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 10:39 pm

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Head to Norway for Secret Romantic Vacay

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off 2017 in style!

The 32-year-old royal and the 35-year-old Suits actress have reportedly jetted off to Norway together for a private romantic getaway.

“The couple went to Norway together for a few days,” a source told E! News.

The duo also reportedly attempted to get a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Another source confirmed that the lovebirds spent their New Year’s in London.

Harry is more serious [about Meghan] than he ever has been about a woman before,” an insider revealed. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already thinking about engagement just because that’s where his head goes but that’s not where the relationship is at right now.”

Check out the first photos of Harry and Meghan as a couple here.
