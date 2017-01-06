Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 10:25 am

Rascal Flatts: 'Yours If You Want It' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Rascal Flatts: 'Yours If You Want It' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Rascal Flatts are officially back with a brand new single called “Yours If You Want It,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the lead single from the band’s – Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus – upcoming tenth studio album and follow-up to 2014′s Rewind, which is expected to be released sometime this year via Big Machine Records.

“We always look for a lyric that’s rock-solid and tight,” Jay said about the song (via USA Today). “And we’re suckers for songs with big choruses and melodies because they suit Gary’s vocal. In fact, when we were recording this, because the music was really big, I felt his vocal was getting swallowed up a bit. So I asked him to raise the melody an octave higher on the last two verses. He liked the idea because that helped him put his stamp on it. Once he finds his passion in a song, very few singers in the world can do what he does with the soul that he has.”

“Here’s a guy talking about how life has put him through the wringer,” Jay added. “He’s very vulnerable. But he’s saying he still has something to give and ‘it’s yours if you want it.’ It’s sweet, honest and sentimental.”

Yours If You Want It” is also available for download now!


Rascal Flatts – Yours If You Want It (Lyric Version)

Click inside for the lyrics to Rascal Flatts brand new song…
