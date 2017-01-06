Reese Witherspoon Shares Adorable Selfie with Daughter Ava!
Reese Witherspoon is all business as she makes her way to her office on Wednesday (January 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 40-year-old actress was later spotted looking stunning as she made her way out of a facial appointment.
Earlier this week, Reese took to Instagram to share a selfie with her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.
“Me and my girl <3 #Happy2017," Reese captioned the below pic.
FYI: Reese is carrying a Yves Saint Laurent handbag.
