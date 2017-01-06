Sia Releases New Single Mix Of 'Move Your Body' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Sia has got another hit on her hands!

The 41-year-old Australian hit-maker has just released a brand new Greg Kurstin-produced “Single Mix” of her next smash “Move Your Body.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia

The track, which was originally intended for Shakira, is featured on Sia‘s seventh studio album This Is Acting.

“One of them is a Shakira reject, which there’s no doubt when you hear it,” Sia told Rolling Stone back in December of 2015. “You’ll know that it was a Shakira reject because I sound like Shakira.”

“Move Your Body (Single Mix)” is available for download on iTunes now!



Sia – Move Your Body (Single Mix) [Full Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Sia’s new single “Move Your Body”…