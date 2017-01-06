Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017

Sia Releases New Single Mix Of 'Move Your Body' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Sia has got another hit on her hands!

The 41-year-old Australian hit-maker has just released a brand new Greg Kurstin-produced “Single Mix” of her next smash “Move Your Body.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia

The track, which was originally intended for Shakira, is featured on Sia‘s seventh studio album This Is Acting.

“One of them is a Shakira reject, which there’s no doubt when you hear it,” Sia told Rolling Stone back in December of 2015. “You’ll know that it was a Shakira reject because I sound like Shakira.”

Move Your Body (Single Mix)” is available for download on iTunes now!


Sia – Move Your Body (Single Mix) [Full Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Sia’s new single “Move Your Body”…
