Sia Releases New Single Mix Of 'Move Your Body' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!
Sia has got another hit on her hands!
The 41-year-old Australian hit-maker has just released a brand new Greg Kurstin-produced “Single Mix” of her next smash “Move Your Body.”
The track, which was originally intended for Shakira, is featured on Sia‘s seventh studio album This Is Acting.
“One of them is a Shakira reject, which there’s no doubt when you hear it,” Sia told Rolling Stone back in December of 2015. “You’ll know that it was a Shakira reject because I sound like Shakira.”
“Move Your Body (Single Mix)” is available for download on iTunes now!
Sia – Move Your Body (Single Mix) [Full Audio]
