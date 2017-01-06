Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 3:51 pm

The Crown's Claire Foy Tells Her Story of Fangirling Kate Winslet

The Crown's Claire Foy Tells Her Story of Fangirling Kate Winslet

The one celebrity that The Crown star Claire Foy has had an embarrassing encounter with is one of her favorite actresses, Kate Winslet!

The 32-year-old English actress opened up about the experience during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (January 5) in Hollywood.

Claire said she was at a party and saw Kate. Instead of going up to her, she decided to be polite and ask the actress’ publicist if she could speak to her. The publicist said “no” and Claire‘s friend decided to introduce themselves anyways.

After Claire was introduced as a fellow actress, Kate told her to “keep on trucking!”


