Tinashe Shows Off Dance Skills In 'Company' Music Video!

Tinashe is showing off her killer dance skills in the just released music video for her latest single “Company“!

The track is off the 23-year-old singer’s latest project Nightride, a 12-track collection of new songs, as well as previously released singles “Ride Of Your Life” and “Party Favors” – that serves as the prequel to her upcoming studio album Joyride.

In case you missed it, Tinashe is featured on the remixed version of Britney Spears‘ current single “Slumber Party.”

Watch as Britney and Tinashe get cozy with each other on a couch and show off their dance moves together in the official music video here!



Tinashe – ‘Company’