Tom Hardy Plays Coy About 'Star Wars' Rumors

Tom Hardy is finally addressing those Star Wars rumors…sort of!

The 39-year-old actor is reportedly going to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next Star Wars flick but he’s not spilling the details.

“I don’t know if I can even say that…the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn’t it?” Tom laughed when asked about his role by THR.

When asked if the rumors were misinformation, he coyly replied, “It could be, couldn’t it?”

It sounds like we will have to wait and see if Tom is in the film!