Tom Hiddleston Catches His Flight to the Golden Globes

Tom Hiddleston almost missed his flight ahead of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

The 35-year-old English actor was spotted arriving to Heathrow Airport about half an hour before take-off and was rushed through by British Airways special services on Friday (January 6) in London, England.

Tom was all smiles after making it just in time – thank goodness, as he is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for The Night Manager.

The 2017 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 8) at 7PM on NBC. Click here to see the full list of nominees.