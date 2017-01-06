VIDEO: Adam Driver Remembers His 'Star Wars' Mom Carrie Fisher: 'She Burns Very Bright'

Adam Driver plays the role of Kylo Ren, the son of Carrie Fisher‘s character Princess Leia, in the Star Wars movies and he’s opening up about her sudden death last week.

The 33-year-old actor talked about his friend and colleague during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (January 5) in New York City.

“As you can kind of tell from meeting her, she burns very bright and has just a great, very generous energy,” Adam said in the interview. “For that to suddenly not being on-set, [whether] talking about it in publicity or just in life.When you see her around at a Star Wars event or anywhere, to have her character – not just her character in the movie [but who she is as a person] – missing from that very small unit is a tragedy.”

Adam also said that the last time he saw Carrie “was on set being Princess Leia” while filming Episode VIII last summer.



Adam Driver Remembers Star Wars Co-Star Carrie Fisher