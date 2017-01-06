VIDEO: Brett Eldredge Found a Snake in His Toilet!

Brett Eldredge made a pretty surprising discovering when he went to use the bathroom while on vacation!

The 30-year-old country star was enjoying the holidays on Staniel Cay Island in the Bahamas when he found a snake in his toilet!

Brett took to his Instagram to document the unexpected visitor.

“What do have but a beautiful New Year’s snake,” Brett can be heard saying before a friend takes the snake outside with a stick.

“Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳,” he captioned the video.

Check out the footage below…