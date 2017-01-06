Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 11:00 am

VIDEO: Ellen Names Dev Patel 2017's Sexiest Man Alive!

Say hello to 2017′s Sexiest Man Alive, Dev Patel!

While making an appearance on The Ellen Show (airing January 6), Ellen suggested the 26-year-old actor start a campaign to become People‘s Sexiest Man Alive at this weekend’s 2017 Golden Globe Awards and even put together a mock cover to get fans on board.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dev Patel

“That’s never going to happen. This is very awkward,” Dev joked with Ellen. “I’ll give it to my mom and she’ll put it at the entrance of her house.”

Dev also talked about his latest critically-acclaimed film Lion and working with co-star Nicole Kidman. Watch the interivew below…


Dev Patel Is 2017′s Sexiest Man Alive! | The Ellen Show
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Dev Patel, Video

  • luna

    I think he should play Aladin, I mean look at him medium black hair, tall with a beautiful skin: he is Aladin!!

  • therealmoonriver

    he’s handsome but sexiest man alive? no way. that honor still belongs to sex on legs Charlie Hunnam who would NEVER accept People’s dubious honor.

