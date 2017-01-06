VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about the terrifying experience she was put through when she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room.

In a new promo for the upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality star opens up to her family about what happened during the robbery.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kim recalls while in tears. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Also seen in the promo is Kim‘s emotional reaction to finding out her husband Kanye West was being hospitalized back in November.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is returning to E! this March.

