Fri, 06 January 2017 at 9:48 am

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Had Justin Bieber Over For Dinner With His Family?

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Had Justin Bieber Over For Dinner With His Family?

Did Mark Wahlberg have Justin Bieber over for dinner with his family?

While making an appearance on The Ellen Show (airing January 6), the 45-year-old actor talked about his latest film Patriots Day, his daughter Ella Rae, and dropped a few hints about a certain Canadian superstar who spent an evening with his family.

“Musically she’s out of control because will be having dinner… I had a very successful friend who was there and she’s [Ella] a big fan. We invited him over for dinner,” Mark told Ellen without revealing a name.

“It’s a young man who’s been here before. He’s a very nice young man,” Mark added. “Canadian fellow. She liked him a lot when she was younger, turned on him completely and then came back with avengeance and was like ‘dad, that’s going to be my husband.’”

Mark did not confirm or deny if it was Justin or not, but we agree with Ellen – What do you guys think?


Mark Wahlberg’s Mysterious Dinner Guest
mark wahlberg had justin bieber over fro dinner with his family 01
mark wahlberg had justin bieber over fro dinner with his family 02

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Wahlberg, Video

