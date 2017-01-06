Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 9:15 am

VIDEO: Mel Gibson Gets His Beard Shaved Off On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Say goodbye to Mel Gibson‘s signature bushy beard!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday evening (January 6), the 61-year-old Hacksaw Ridge director volunteered to cut a stranger’s hair on the street. The stranger in question was a New Zealand student named William, who had been growing his long, curly, ginger locks for the past three years.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mel Gibson

“I used to cut my children’s hair when they were little. They didn’t have a choice in the matter,” Mel expressed outside on the street salon set-up. “It wasn’t a great job, but it got them through. They’re still alive.”

In return, Mel gave William the chance to get his own payback by letting him shave off his beard. “Well what do you think – I’ve had it for a long time, it’s part of my identity,” Mel joked. “You gonna do your worst? Go!”

Watch it all unfold below…


Mel Gibson Cuts Hair & Gets Shaved on Hollywood Blvd

Click inside to watch the rest of Mel Gibson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Mel Gibson – ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

