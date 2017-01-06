Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 3:40 pm

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Delivers Emotional Final Speech as First Lady: 'I Hope I've Made You Proud'

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Delivers Emotional Final Speech as First Lady: 'I Hope I've Made You Proud'

Michelle Obama has given her final speech during her husband Barack Obama‘s presidency.

The 52-year-old U.S. first lady delivered her remarks during a ceremony honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year in the East Room of the White House on Friday (January 6) in Washington, DC.

Michelle thanked teachers “all across this nation who get up every day and work their hearts out to lift up our young people.”

“I am so grateful to all of you for your passion and your dedication and all the hard work on behalf of the next generation, and I can think of no better way to end my time as first lady than celebrating with all of you, so I want to close today by simply saying ‘thank you,’” she told the crowd. “Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life, and I hope I’ve made you proud.”

Michelle choked up as she encouraged young Americans to stay hopeful about the country’s future and do their part to create change.

See what she had to say below.


Michelle Obama – Final Speech as First Lady
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Chip Somodevilla; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michelle Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates a big honor - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have performed at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mrs. Freeze

    Classy lady. Trump’s wife doesn’t compare.

  • becker.milagros

    I’ve made $84 ,000 by far this holiday season working online and also I’m a full time college student . I’m by making use of an internet business project I observed and even I’ve made such type of decent money . It’s seriously so easy to use not to mention I’m just so delightful that I found out about that . The capability with this is never-ending . Here’s what exactly I do>>> http://secure02.weebly.com

  • laura

    What a Woman!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here