VIDEO: Michelle Obama Delivers Emotional Final Speech as First Lady: 'I Hope I've Made You Proud'

Michelle Obama has given her final speech during her husband Barack Obama‘s presidency.

The 52-year-old U.S. first lady delivered her remarks during a ceremony honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year in the East Room of the White House on Friday (January 6) in Washington, DC.

Michelle thanked teachers “all across this nation who get up every day and work their hearts out to lift up our young people.”

“I am so grateful to all of you for your passion and your dedication and all the hard work on behalf of the next generation, and I can think of no better way to end my time as first lady than celebrating with all of you, so I want to close today by simply saying ‘thank you,’” she told the crowd. “Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life, and I hope I’ve made you proud.”

Michelle choked up as she encouraged young Americans to stay hopeful about the country’s future and do their part to create change.

See what she had to say below.



Michelle Obama – Final Speech as First Lady