Vin Diesel Takes Xander Cage to Mexico with Nina Dobrev & Ruby Rose!

Vin Diesel and the cast of the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage are in full swing promoting the upcoming release of the film!

The 49-year-old actor was joined by his leading ladies Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Deepika Padukone, and Ariadna Gutierrez at a premiere and photo call held on Thursday (January 5) in Mexico City, Mex.

The movie is set to hit theaters on January 20!

FYI: Nina is wearing an Elie Saab Resort dress and heels at the premiere. She is wearing a David Koma Resort dress and Jimmy Choo shoes at the photo call. Ruby is wearing a Balmain outfit, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and jewelry by Vita Fede and Established at the premiere. Deepika is wearing a Prabal Gurung Resort dress at the photo call.

