Alexis Bledel Opens Up About Filming More 'Gilmore Girls' Seasons

After the cryptic tweet that led fans to speculate about the possibility of more Gilmore Girls episodes, Alexis Bledel is weighing in.

The 35-year-old actress – who next stars in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale – discussed the future of the franchise during Hulu’s Television Critics Association press day on Saturday (January 7) in Pasadena, Calif.

“[Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life] came together so naturally, in a way,” Alexis said. “We had the fan reunion in Austin, we picked up momentum from there, and it came together so quickly. It really seemed like the right thing.”

“I think most, all of us are just wanting to tell a good story,” she went on. “I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story.”

“It all lives in [story creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s] imagination,” Alexis revealed. “She has a very clear vision and always has. We haven’t had input as to the story or the characters on that show very much. A Year in the Life, we did a little bit more than the original round of the show, but it really is all Amy.”

“I was certainly surprised that people still love [Gilmore Girls] so much,” she added. “It was wonderful and interesting to see this incarnation be received by the same set of fans and new fans that we’ve found on Netflix. It’s certainly been interesting and surprising.”