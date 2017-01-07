Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 11:46 pm

Alexis Bledel Opens Up About Filming More 'Gilmore Girls' Seasons

Alexis Bledel Opens Up About Filming More 'Gilmore Girls' Seasons

After the cryptic tweet that led fans to speculate about the possibility of more Gilmore Girls episodes, Alexis Bledel is weighing in.

The 35-year-old actress – who next stars in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale – discussed the future of the franchise during Hulu’s Television Critics Association press day on Saturday (January 7) in Pasadena, Calif.

“[Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life] came together so naturally, in a way,” Alexis said. “We had the fan reunion in Austin, we picked up momentum from there, and it came together so quickly. It really seemed like the right thing.”

“I think most, all of us are just wanting to tell a good story,” she went on. “I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story.”

Click inside to see what else Alexis had to say…

“It all lives in [story creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s] imagination,” Alexis revealed. “She has a very clear vision and always has. We haven’t had input as to the story or the characters on that show very much. A Year in the Life, we did a little bit more than the original round of the show, but it really is all Amy.”

“I was certainly surprised that people still love [Gilmore Girls] so much,” she added. “It was wonderful and interesting to see this incarnation be received by the same set of fans and new fans that we’ve found on Netflix. It’s certainly been interesting and surprising.”

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alexis Bledel, Gilmore Girls

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here