Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 8:11 pm

Amber Rose: 'I Wouldn't Be Comfortable' Dating a Bisexual Man

Amber Rose: 'I Wouldn't Be Comfortable' Dating a Bisexual Man

Amber Rose is getting candid with fans about her dating preferences.

The 33-year-old model recently confirmed her “amazing” relationship with boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy.

After a recent episode of Amber‘s Loveline podcast, we think it’s probably safe to assume Val is heterosexual, as Amber revealed she “wouldn’t be comfortable” dating a bisexual man.

“I think it’s amazing when a guy is bisexual and he’s comfortable with it,” Amber said. “But in my personal life, in my sex life, in who I choose to love, I just think that I would think about it too much. It would bother me in a way. I wouldn’t be comfortable with it and I don’t know why.”

Amber made sure to clarify that she was not judging anyone who is bisexual and that she is bisexual herself – she’s not not personally comfortable with dating bisexual men.

“Maybe I’m not secure enough to be with a man that likes other men because I would feel like when he’s out with his boys, it’s just more of a moment, I don’t know,” she went on.

Watch the full show below.


Amber Rose – Loveline

Click inside to see what else Amber had to say on the topic…

“I don’t know if it’s me feeling threatened, I don’t know,” she added. “It’s not that I’m not okay with it outside of my personal life but when it comes to me and who I lay down with, I’m just not comfortable with it.”
