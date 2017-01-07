American Idol's Pia Toscano Marries Dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith!

Pia Toscano and longtime love Jimmy R.O. Smith have officially tied the knot!

The 28-year-old singer and her dancer love got married on Saturday (January 7) in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Jimmy popped the question to Pia around< this time/a> last year.

Pia first rose to fame as a finalist on season 10 American Idol – before shockingly being voted off the show far too soon.

Since then, Pia has had a very successful music career. She recently released her new EP Belong last month.

Congrats, Pia and Jimmy!

