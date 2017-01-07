Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 11:13 pm

American Idol's Pia Toscano Marries Dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith!

American Idol's Pia Toscano Marries Dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith!

Pia Toscano and longtime love Jimmy R.O. Smith have officially tied the knot!

The 28-year-old singer and her dancer love got married on Saturday (January 7) in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pia Toscano

Jimmy popped the question to Pia around< this time/a> last year.

Pia first rose to fame as a finalist on season 10 American Idol – before shockingly being voted off the show far too soon.

Since then, Pia has had a very successful music career. She recently released her new EP Belong last month.

Congrats, Pia and Jimmy!

\
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jimmy R.O. Smith, Pia Toscano, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here