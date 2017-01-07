American Idol's Pia Toscano Marries Dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith!
Pia Toscano and longtime love Jimmy R.O. Smith have officially tied the knot!
The 28-year-old singer and her dancer love got married on Saturday (January 7) in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reports.
Jimmy popped the question to Pia around this time last year.
Pia first rose to fame as a finalist on season 10 American Idol – before shockingly being voted off the show far too soon.
Since then, Pia has had a very successful music career. She recently released her new EP Belong last month.
Congrats, Pia and Jimmy!
