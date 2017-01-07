Top Stories
Amy Adams Reunites with 'Nocturnal Animals' Co-stars Michael Shannon & Aaron Taylor-Johnson at BAFTA Tea Party

Amy Adams Reunites with 'Nocturnal Animals' Co-stars Michael Shannon & Aaron Taylor-Johnson at BAFTA Tea Party

Amy Adams looks pretty in lace as she arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 7) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the event by her Nocturnal Animals co-stars Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson – who hit the red carpet with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Other guests at the event included Moonlight stars Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali, and Trevante Rhodes.

Octavia Spencer also hit the red carpet at the event with her Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi.

FYI: Amy is wearing a Dolce and Gabanna dress, Christian Louboutin heels, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Mahershala is wearing a Montblanc watch. Octavia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji skirt. Naomie is wearing a Thom Browne dress and Christian Louboutin heels while carrying an Edie Parker clutch.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the BAFTA event…
